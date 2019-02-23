Why I changed my polling unit – Shehu Sani

Related News

Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central was expected to vote in Tudun Wada but he never showed up at his customary polling unit in Tudun Wada area on Saturday.

Instead, the lawmaker seeking a return to the Senate, voted at polling unit 20, Ungwar Seriki ward in Kaduna North Local Government.

He voted around 10.25 am. having arrived about 25 minutes earlier.

Mr Sani addressed journalists shortly before he vote, giving reasons why he transferred his Permanent Voters Card (PVC) from where he used to vote in Tudun Wada to Ungwar Seriki.

“This is closer to my home and I just looked at problems of movement, coming from one place to another and that is why I said I should move to where my home is a trekable distance. You can vote anywhere,” he said.

Mr Sani expressed displeasure at the late commencement of voting process.

Especially in the southern region, elections started late in many parts of the state.

“The voting suppose to start by 8 am.but here we are 10 am. we are yet to start but the atmosphere appeared to be secured and there is no fear, no threat of violence as has been rumoured and we hope that this will be sustained.

“Of major concern to us also are not just those who are voting in the cities and urban areas but what happens in rural areas remotely connected to the towns, especially places with security challenges. I hope that as this started in a good note, it will end. It is too early to give credits to the process. An election is not about the starting point, it’s about through the elections and the end result.

“If we are going to gauge from what we are having now, we are saying that we are starting well, although it’s late and we hope that this will be sustained.

“I’ve been old enough to be in an election, to be very careful in terms of giving credit to the election until it is over.

Mr Sani is seeking to return to the Senate under the flagship of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).