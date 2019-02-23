INEC staff, election materials arrive late at many Kaduna polling units

Ballot boxes used to illustrate the story.
Over 30 minutes after the commencement time stipulated by INEC, accreditation and voting is yet to start in many polling units in Kaduna, the Kaduna State capital.

PREMIUM TIMES reporter visited about 15 polling units in Sabon Tasha, Kakuri, Romi and Trikania areas. The areas fall under Chikun and Kaduna South local governments.

Some minutes past 7 a.m., Saturday morning, INEC officials were seen distributing materials to ad-hoc staff at Chikun LGEA primary school. The school served as a RAC centre.

At another RAC centre In Sabon Tasha LEA Primary School, the exercise was still ongoing by 8.30a.m.

A frustrated electorate at Sabon Tasha Secondary School alleged that the delay was deliberate.

He insinuated that election would have started in the north axis of the state and the delay in the south was to systematically disenfranchise them.

“Go to their own side now, you’ll see that they’ve started voting already. They are just delaying this process, they don’t want us to vote,” he said purging his frustration to this reporter.

At several polling units visited, the electorate are already waiting for officials.

