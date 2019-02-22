Elections: Katsina police assure voters of safety

Related News

The Katsina State Police Command has assured citizens in the state of adequate security as they go out to vote in the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

The state commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, who made the pledge, called on the residents to cooperate with security agencies for a hitch-free election.

Mr Buba who addressed journalists Friday at the State Police Headquarters said officers and men of the command were determined to contribute their quota towards conducting free fair and credible elections across the state.

“We will do our best using the good number of officers and men at our disposal to provide a conducive atmosphere for the 219 elections in all parts of Katsina State,” he said.

Adequate Consultation

The police commissioner said the command had consulted with all relevant groups including election officials.

He said there will be a restriction of movement from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. across the state on election day.

He also said “as part of the restriction order on the election days, all politicians and VIPs are barred from going to any polling centre with their security details and orderlies.”

Mr Buba said all entry points into the state would be manned by the police until the elections are over.

He said the command alongside other security agencies will be conducting patrols in all parts of the state to ensure safety and smooth conduct of the election.

The police commissioner assured voters in the state that all necessary arrangements have been made to provide security for voters to come out en masse and cast their votes without fear of harassment or molestation.

Border Patrol

In the meantime, the Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service says it has deployed 400 personnel to carry out a 24-hour patrol along the Nigeria-Niger Republic border areas in the state.

The Nigerian government had announced the closure of all borders from 12 p.m on Friday and they will remain closed until noon on Sunday.

The Katsina State Comptroller of Immigration, Idris Kofar-Bai in a char with Journalists on Friday said the 24-hour patrol is aimed at ensuring that no foreigner enters the state before or during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Mr Kofar-Bai said the deployment was a reinforcement of the personnel already manning the 15 patrol bases and checkpoints along the Nigeria-Niger border.

“We have deployed more than 400 to patrol the Katsina-Niger border post,” he said.

He also said the command had since deployed its officers to the 34 local government areas of the state, to work in synergy with the police and other security operatives, to maintain order during the elections.