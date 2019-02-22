Election: All voting materials arrive political wards – Katsina REC

Related News

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Katsina State, Jibrin Zarewa, has said that all election materials have been distributed to the 361 political wards across the state.

Mr Zarewa said the commission began distributing all sensitive materials for Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with journalists at INEC headquarters in Katsina on Friday, Mr Zarewa said the materials ”are leaving the local government for the wards”.

”They were carried to all the 34 local governments on Wednesday and yesterday they were batched according to wards, 361 wards.”

He said the commission has also “activated” centres where ad-hoc staff will stay overnight and then move to the polling units early on Saturday.

Katsina is the home state of the APC candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was also one of the states that had logistics challenges last week. Materials meant for Kano, and the FCT were delivered to the state.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, announced the postponement of the polls from last Saturday to tomorrow citing logistics challenges.

Mr Zarewa assured that the commission is ready this time around.

He said refresher courses will be conducted for the ad-hoc staff recruited for the election at the various wards on Friday.

He said after the refresher course, all election materials would be shared based on polling units.

“We have made preparations for them (staff) to stay overnight there so that early morning they will proceed to the polling unit to commence the electoral process at eight o clock,” he said.

On likely challenges regarding deployment to local governments that are far from the state capital, Mr Zarewa said all vehicles carrying sensitive materials ”are tracked right from the moment they left the central bank of Nigeria up to the time they deliver the items”.

He also said during the distribution exercise, party agents, security agents and the press, were invited “to witness the way we carried them along and we ensured that each and everyone arrived safely. We didn’t have any problem with any of them”.

He said to avoid voter apathy arising from the postponement, the commission had immediately after the postponement, “convened a stakeholder forum, and we conveyed to the wider spectrum of the populace of Katsina state the circumstances behind the postponement of the election and the preparations being made to ensure that we don’t fail again”.

“Soon after that, we took to the radio and television for the people to know that we are ready for the election on the 23rd.”