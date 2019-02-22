INEC complies with court order clearing APC for Zamfara elections

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has complied with the court order allowing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to field candidates in elections in Zamfara State.

The Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed a lower court ruling that stopped the party’s candidates from contesting.

The governorship and state assembly elections are scheduled for February 23 and March 9.

The commission in a statement by its national commissioner, Festus Okoye, on Friday said, “The Commission has today in compliance with the said order restored the APC to the ballot in the National Assembly, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections scheduled for 23rd February and 9th March 2019.”

The APC was earlier barred by the commission from fielding candidates for the governorship, state assembly elections as a result of irregularities that made the party miss the deadlines for the submission of names.

Two courts, the Federal High Court in Abuja and the Zamfara State High Court, later issued conflicting orders on the matter, each supporting or opposing INEC’s decision.

However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday set aside the judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja for “lack or want of jurisdiction on the part on the lower court”.