Fire razes 31 shops in Kaduna market

The Kaduna State Fire Service has attributed Wednesday’s fire incident at Abubakar Gumi market to electrical fault.

Paul Aboi, the Director of the State Fire Service, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, said 31 shops in the market were burnt.

According to him, the fire service received the distress call in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said the fire started from the palm oil sellers’ section of the market.

“On receiving the call, fire fighters got to the scene in less than five minutes; as you can see, we are cleaning our hose due to the palm oil that blocked it,” he said.

He called on the public to ensure that all electrical appliances were switched off before closing for the day.

Alfa Hussaini, who is the Cassava Grinders Union Chairman at Bakin Dogo section of the market, told NAN that the 31 shops affected were in his section.

“Immediately the fire began, the night guards on duty at the market alerted people close by for their help.

“Millions of naira were lost due to this incident because most of the affected shops have two to four grinding machines.

“It is only God who can get us out of this mess, most of the occupants of this section are women who struggle to take care of their families.

“We are pleading with the government to come to our aid,” he said.

An elderly man, who simply identified himself as Baba Ahmed, said he lost everything in his shop to the fire.

“We really need help because everything in our shops have been lost. All my grinding machines have been destroyed,” he said.

(NAN)

