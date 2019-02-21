Gov. Bagudu signs Kebbi’s N151bn 2019 budget

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu
Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu [Photo: channelstv.com]

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Wednesday signed the state’s 2019 N151 billion budget into law.
Mr Bagudu, while signing the budget at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, said it would consolidate the gains achieved in 2018.

He said N104 billion of the budget representing 70 per cent is for capital expenditure while N47 billion representing 30 per cent is for recurrent expenditure.

“The budget will improve on infrastructure, power supply and exploration of mineral resources.

“It will further add value and improve the lives of the people,” he said.

The governor also commended the state House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the budget.‎

Earlier, the state’s Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Muhammad Yauri, commended the house ‎for passing the budget on time.

The Speaker, Abdulmuminu Kamba, said the house has fulfilled it promised of ensuring speedy passage of the budget with thorough scrutiny.

Mr Kamba also assured that the house would sustain its cordial working relationship with other arms of government in the state

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Bagudu had on December 6, 2018, presented a budget of N151 billion to the house for approval.

(NAN)

