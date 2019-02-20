Related News

Jibrin Zarewa, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Katsina State, says the commission has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.

“Independent National Electoral Commission in Katsina has started the distribution of election materials especially to areas with difficult terrain to avoid problem,” Zarewa said while distributing the materials to Electoral Officers at the premises of Central Bank on Wednesday in Katsina.

“We are today distributing the vital election materials in the presence of the security agents, the newsmen and the election observers that came to the state.

“All the vehicles carrying the election materials will be escorted by security agents to all the 34 INEC Local Government offices’’, he said.

The REC said the commission would install tracking devices on all vehicles carrying election materials.

“We will not take chances on the need to protect the materials while on transit from Katsina to all the LGAs’’, he said.

In his remarks, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agents at the distribution centre, Bala Amoga, expressed satisfaction with the transparent way INEC distributed the materials.

“We are satisfied with the way and manner INEC distributed the election materials. We hope the materials will reach their destinations safely.”

Earlier the All Progressives Congress (APC) representative, Samaila Garba, commended INEC for the early distribution of the sensitive election materials.

Mr Garba said they were satisfied with the way the materials were distributed in an open and transparent manner.

(NAN)