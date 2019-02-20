Elections: Kano is safe, peaceful – Domestic Observers

Related News

The Coalition of INEC Accredited Domestic Election Observers in Kano State has urged their colleagues who were deployed to the state to observe the rescheduled elections not to panic.

It said the state is safe and peaceful.

The Chairman of the team, Friday Maduka, made the call while addressing a pre-election press conference in Kano on Wednesday.

“Having gone around the state, we wish to urge our entire colleagues coming to observe the elections in Kano State and other election duty officials not to be afraid.

“There is no cause for alarm as Kano State is peaceful and safe,” Mr Maduka said.

He said after due consultations with stakeholders in the state, the group had come to believe that the various security agencies had been able to set up a formidable security structure.

“The security structure will guarantee safety of lives and property during and after the elections in the state, hence Kano is safe for the conduct of the forthcoming general elections,” he said.

According to the chairman, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was also resolute, transparent and committed to conducting credible, free and fair elections as it had provided a level playing ground for all the political parties to participate in the polls.

The team leader, however, called on security agencies, particularly the police, to intensify efforts at addressing political thuggery so as to promote peaceful coexistence in the state.

“Those engaging in such illegal activities should be arrested and be made to face the wrath of the law,” he said. (NAN)