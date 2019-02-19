Kano INEC to commence distribution of sensitive materials Wednesday

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano State says it will commence distribution of sensitive materials across the 44 local government areas of the state on Wednesday.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state Riskuwa Arab-Shehu disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Kano.

He said the distribution of the non-sensitive materials had been completed before the postponement of the earlier scheduled presidential and national assembly elections.

“Before the postponement of the election, the commission in Kano had invited the representatives of all the political parties to witness the sorting and batching of the sensitive materials.

“I wish to inform you that we have now received all the sensitive and non-sensitive materials we require for the conduct of the elections.

“The non-sensitive materials were distributed to our local government offices across the state, while we have sorted and batched the sensitive materials and deposited same in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for safe keeping,” he said.

Mr Arab-Shehu noted that the electoral body in Kano had already completed the reconfiguration of all the smart card readers as well as transportation arrangements.

He said movement of the materials from the CBN to all the INEC local government offices shall commence between Wednesday February 20 and Thursday February 21.

The REC also explained that they had completed the recruitment, training and posting of 41,552 ad-hoc staff prior to the postponement of the election.

“We are not unaware of the challenges some of the ad-hoc staff faced at various LGAs, but appropriate steps have been taken to address those challenges.

“All the electoral officers have been invited for an emergency meeting with the hope to completely resolve the challenges,” he said.

(NAN)