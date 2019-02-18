Police arrest man in Sokoto for alleged possession of ‘specimen’ ballot papers

sars police
Armed Nigerian Police Officer

The police in Sokoto State have arrested a man, Shehu Maidamma, for allegedly being in possession of ballot paper specimens.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Muhammad Sadiq, confirmed the development while briefing reporters on Monday in Sokoto.

Mr Sadiq said: “The police wish to clear the air on the rumour going round the state on the arrest of a person in possession of ballot papers.

“A team of police patrol on Sunday arrested one Shehu Maidamma in possession of suspected ballot papers produced by the PDP.

“The ballot papers are only specimens and not original ballot papers as confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“As such, I urged the members of the public to remain calm as all security agencies are working closely with INEC to ensure free, fair and credible elections across the country,” he said.

On his part, the INEC spokesman in the state, Muhammad Musa, also confirmed that the ballot papers were only specimens and not originals.

Mr Musa said: “Political parties have the right to enlighten the voters on the election process,” but added that all campaigns had stopped since 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

The PDP is yet to react to allegations.

(NAN)

