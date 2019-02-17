Muslim clerics demand arrest, prosecution of suspects in Kaduna killings

Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.
The Council of Imams and Ulamas ‎on Sunday called on the Kaduna State Government to immediately apprehend and prosecute the masterminds of the Killings of 66 persons in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The religious leaders also urged Governor Nasir El-Rufai to ensure those who carried out the killings are brought to justice

The State Chairman of the council, Ibrahim Nakaka, at a news briefing at the group’s secretariat in ‎Kaduna, said it is the responsibility of the state government to protect the lives of Muslims and other indigenes as enshrined in the Constitution.

The council alleged that attacks on Muslims communities in Southern Kaduna had become routine.

Mr Nakaka said the killing of “more than 600 persons in Zonkwa in 2011 in cold blood” remained fresh in the minds of Muslims in the state.

He said the council discouraged Muslims from revenge because Islam does not allow the taking of human lives without just cause.

“We urge the state government to stand on its feet as the onus of securing the lives and properties of all Muslims in Kaduna State lies on the government of the state as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The chairman said the council appreciated the quick intervention of the state government to save lives and property.

He said the council supports the appeal for calm and refrain from reprisal attacks.

The Killings

Benjamin Maigari, a local who said he travelled to the area ahead of the elections, said there were two attacks: the first on the Adara people of Maro and a second, a reprisal on the Fulani in the community.

He said the reprisal claimed more lives than the initial attack.

“Towards the early hours of Monday, around 1 a.m., there was an attack on a community called Ungwar Bardi in Maro, Kajuru Local Government. The people there are predominantly Adara. So, there was an attack on them and 11 people were killed,” he said.

“The locals, that’s the Adara people suspected that it was the Fulani that attacked and decided to have a reprisal attack that Monday. The reprisal was that same Monday. They attacked the hamlets of the Fulani within the community and killed the Fulanis. Women, children, inclusive. Even the one (attack) on Adara people, women and children were killed.”

Most of the Adara are Christians while most of the Fulani are Muslims.

