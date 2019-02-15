Elections: El-Rufai bans civilian JTF, local vigilantes from Kaduna polling units

Related News

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said there are no security-related roles in the election for certain security outfits in the state on the election days.

These include the state vigilance service, local Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and other civilian security ‎volunteers.

The governor said all civilian security volunteers should be content with voting and returning home, like every citizen of the state, after casting their votes.

According to him, the only recognised security agencies to be seen on election days is the Nigeria police force, who will be assisted by personnel from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Nigerian Customs Service, the Federal Road Safety Commission and the Kaduna State Traffic Law (officials).

The governor, who disclosed this in a state broadcast on the 2019 elections on Friday morning, February 15, said even police orderlies of officials are also not on election duty, and should therefore not be seen in uniform on the election days.

The main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna, a few days ago, raised an alarm over the alleged state government’s plan to use Civilian JTF known as ‘ Yan Kato da Gora’ and other local vigilantes, during the election.

‎Mr El-Rufai said security agencies, led by the police, will be properly deployed across the state to protect the right of every citizen to vote for candidates of their choice, without intimidation or harassment.

He explained that the 2019 general elections present a chance for the people to play their role as masters and choosers.

“With your vote, you choose the parties and candidates in whom you wish to entrust our commonwealth, your livelihoods and future prospects for the next four years.

“Voting is a serious responsibility, a solemn obligation and a right that was earned by sacrifice and struggle in many polities. Choice is at the heart of democracy, and I urge you all to go out on election day and freely cast your vote the way you want.

‎”The government is determined to ensure that the elections are conducted as a festival of democracy. That means that there is no room for violence, intimidation, voter suppression or any unlawful activity. Nothing and nobody will be allowed to impair the ability of any citizen to freely cast their vote.

“The police will be assisted by personnel from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Nigerian Customs Service, the Federal Road Safety Commission and the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency.

“The government wishes to stress that all personnel of the police, and other agencies that are deployed for official election duty will wear proper identification tags. Orderlies of officials are not on election duty, and should therefore not be seen in uniform on election day.

“During the elections, the Nigerian Armed Forces will be in the background, but on standby to assist in any circumstances that threaten to overwhelm the police.

“The military has been deployed in areas that have recently been menaced by bandits to secure these places and protect the rights of their residents to vote, all these in line with their rule of engagement.

“It is important to declare that there is no security-related role in the election for civilian volunteers. All volunteers, including those of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service, should be content with voting and returning home, like every citizen of Kaduna State,” he said.

The governor also urged residents ‎that there is no reason to be afraid to exercise their right.

He asked residents to shun any form of violence and to promptly report any threat or suspicions of unlawful activity to security agencies.