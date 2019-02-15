Election: Sokoto gets 5,500 corps members as ad hoc staff

Related News

The Sokoto State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Philip Enaberue, says 5, 500 corps members will serve as ad hoc staff in the Saturday election in the state.

Mr Enaberue made this disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Sokoto.

He said the Director-General of the NYSC, Suleiman Kazaure, had sent a delegation from the NYSC headquarters to interact with the corps members in readiness for any election challenges.

Mr Enaberue reaffirmed the commitment of the NYSC management to continue to encourage the youth corps members to exhibit good conduct at all times.

He said the director -general advised corps members to resist the temptation to compromise the guidelines of the elections, by remaining neutral and apolitical in the course of discharging their duties.

Mr Enaberue said the DG urged corps members, who are participating in the elections to ensure due diligence and transparency in their conduct.

According to him, any member, who violates the rules or flouts the rules of engagement will face the full wrath of the law.

He warned that the image of the scheme must not be brought to disrepute in the course of this assignment.

Mr Enaberue enjoined corps members to remain neutral in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He reassured the corps members of adequate security during the elections, as relevant stakeholders, including security operatives, had planned to ensure smooth conduct of the exercise.

The NYSC coordinator lauded INEC, security agencies and other stakeholders on their cordial working relationships with the NYSC and called for its sustainability.

Mr Enaberue said the corps members had so far recorded tremendous achievements in the past election duties, which had earned NYSC a deserved recognition.

(NAN)