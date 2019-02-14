Elections: INEC engages 15,577 ad hoc staff in Zamfara

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has engaged 15, 577 ad hoc staff for the conduct of the forthcoming general election in Zamfara.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state Asmau Maikudi disclosed this while briefing Election Observers on Thursday in Gusau, the state capital.

Mrs Asmau said the ad hoc staff were recruited from universities, federal agencies and National Youth Services Corps (NYSC) members among others.

She said they would serve as Returning Officers, Collection officers, Supervisory officers, Presiding officers among others.

“They have been well trained to make them conversant with election materials and procedures.

“Each of them has been provided with a hand book containing explanation on his duty responsibility during the election,” Asmau said.

She assured that the commission would conduct free, fair, credible and acceptable election in the state.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the meeting was attended by local and international observers who identified themselves with INEC to observe the general election in the state.

(NAN)