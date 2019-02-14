INEC won’t recognise IDPs in Zamfara election — REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will not consider any Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Zamfara, saying they do not have records.

This was disclosed by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Asmau Maikudi, at a press briefing in Gusau on Wednesday.

“We have no plans for any IDP camp in Zamfara State during the coming general elections because we have no record on the existence of any IDP camp.

“We have, however, in collaboration with security agencies made arrangements to provide adequate security to all areas with security challenges.

“It is a known fact that out of the 14 local government areas of the state, only Gummi and Bakura Local Government areas have less security challenges and we have the assurance from the security (agencies),” she said.

She also explained that those who recently migrated to other areas due to security reasons may be chanced to vote in the presidential election because the smart card reader recognizes state and polling units.

“Where there were serious security challenges, the electorate would be moved to a more secure environment close to them so that they could exercise their voting rights,” she said.

Ms Maikudi said a total of 2,020 persons with disabilities had been registered and issued with their Permanent Voter Cards(PVCs), adding that 1,717,128 eligible voters were registered in the last registration exercise in the state.

She said over 50,000 unclaimed PVCs that were in the commission’s custody would be taken to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sokoto, for safekeeping until after the 2019 general elections.

She reassured the stance of the commission for a free, fair, credible and acceptable election and urged all stakeholders to join hands with the commission in order to achieve it.

