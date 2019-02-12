Election: NSCDC deploys 1,050 personnel in Zamfara

Related News

Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is to deploy 1,050 personnel ahead of the February 16 and March 2 general elections.

The Commandant, Garba Aliyu, disclosed this at a news conference in Gusau, the state capital on Tuesday.

Mr Aliyu said the 1,050 personnel are well trained, briefed and ready for deployment to the 2,516 polling units of 147 political wards across the 14 local government areas of the state.

He said the command had also set up monitoring teams of well trained personnel to monitor the elections in the three senatorial districts of the state.

“The Monitoring Team A is Operations Armed Squad which is to cover Central Zone comprising Gusau, Tsafe, Bungudu and Maru local government areas.

“Monitoring Team B, is Quick Response Team which is going to cover Bukkuyum, Anka and Gummi local government areas.

“The Team C, Anti-Vandals which is going to cover Birnin-Magaji and Shinkafi while Team D, Counter Terrorism Unit which is going to cover Kaura-Namoda and Shinkafi local government areas.”

“Apart from the Commandant’s Team with about 20 officers and men well prepared for the job, another 27 personnel will be kept at the command’s headquarters for 24 hours, ready for quick response action, especially upon distress calls.”

According to him, about 15 personnel will be on special assignments, including technical services, counter and guard duties in order to keep other activities of the command.

He said the overall aim was to ensure effective hitch-free general elections in the state.

Mr Aliyu noted that NSCDC is one of the stakeholders empowered by the National Assembly to carry out security duties during the forthcoming general elections.

“We are ever prepared to for the national assignment.”

He urged the general public to be law-abiding during the elections, warning that anyone caught perpetrating violence would be arrested and prosecuted.

He further urged parents and guardians to caution their children and wards to shun violence during the period.

(NAN)