PDP reacts to arrest of its ex-Kaduna chairman as video surfaces of ‘inciteful’ statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the arrest of its former Kaduna chairman, Yaro Makama.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Makama was arrested by security operatives on Monday afternoon and reportedly whisked to Abuja.

Neither the police nor the State Security Service (SSS), which reportedly carried out the arrest, has stated a reason for it.

However, PREMIUM TIMES has obtained a video where Mr Makama was caught making statements that appear to incite to violence.

Mr Makama’s arrest comes two days after the PDP campaign spokesman in Kaduna, Ben Bako, was arrested.

Mr Bako, who had earlier been caught on video inciting supporters to violence, was arrested by the SSS and taken to Abuja. The security agency is yet to state an official reason for Mr Bako’s arrest.

PDP Reacts

In its reaction to Mr Makama’s arrest, the PDP alleged that the arrests were a ploy by the ruling party in the state, APC, to win the general elections.

Danjuma Sarki, Deputy Director General Kaduna State PDP Campaign Organisation, made this known in a statement issued to journalists late on Monday.

“In confirmation of our earlier statement that the Nasir El-Rufai/APC led government in Kaduna State is in a panic mode and have penned down names of 150 opposition figures in the state to be arrested in the last week of the election.

“We wish to inform the general public that Alh. Ibrahim Yaro Makama, a former Chairman of our party in Kaduna State have been arrested today by the police.

“Makama honoured an invitation by the commissioner of police, Kaduna State, only to be whisked away to Abuja.

“If you could recall, Makama’s name is prominent among the list of those to be clamped down by the ruling government.

“It is so obvious that the El-Rufai led government is jittery and terribly scared of the imminent defeat it is about to face come February 16th and March 2nd, 2019‎,” Mr Sarki said.

The party had earlier urged its members to remain non-violent in the build-up to the elections.

The Makama Video

The video where Mr Makama made the controversial statement was reportedly recorded at a campaign rally in Lere local government of the state.

Below is a transcription of the statements made by the former PDP chairman.

“As elders, we are trying our best to liberate you so that you will pray for us after our death.

“But if we allow you to continue to suffer under this calamity until you are unable to do anything, all you will do is to lament that people like Makama have failed us.

“We don’t want that to happen. That is why we want to cooperate with each other so that we will send the thief away and I swear to God that by the time we send the thief away, we will be picking people from one local government to the other to go and see the thief under lock and key.

“He will be receiving homage in a Nigerian prison. We have faced challenges but I assure you we will overcome these challenges.

“I don’t know of anyone who will come with a “risky” political party to Lere and win the election. It has never happened. Even during the local government election if not because of pity, you should have killed the…

“I swear to God if that was done, Lere would have been under a PDP chairman. But you pitied him, God bless you for that and it is because of the respect you have for elders that human life is sacrosanct.

“However, from today, when the election comes and the party that found itself in office in Kaduna by accident and is saying whether they are votes in or not, they will win right? Isn’t that what they said?

“So, any retard that comes not with poll results that is acceptable to you; I swear in the name of God that as soon as results are announced, he will be taken to final abode.”