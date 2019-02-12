Kano Elections: Thugs set PDP governorship candidate’s house ablaze

Related News

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano, Abba Yusuf, said on Monday that his house has been set ablaze.

Mr Yusuf also accused members of ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of committing the act.

A statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday evening by the spokesperson of the candidate, PDP, alleged that the attack was carried out by over 60 thugs led by Junaidu Abdulamid, a personal assistant to the APC state chairman, Abdullahi Abbas.

Mr Dawakin-tofa said another staunch supporter of the APC chairman, Habibu Dandayis, was also among the attackers.

He said the house which was converted into a political office is located at No. 36 Chiranchi quarters in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State.

“During the attack, the thugs set the house ablaze and razed it down to ashes and vandalized a Volkswagen Golf – III model with registration number NSR 237 AE.

“According to eye-witnesses, the same thugs were those who attacked the Kwankwasiyya leaders and their supporters during an annual Eid durbar of Hawan Daushe at the Kofar Kudu, of the Emir’s Palace, Kano.

“It can be recalled that the APC thugs went on a rampage destroying all PDP formations in the state anytime they are out for political rallies despite the fact that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje appended his signature on the 2019 election peace accord,” the official said.

Mr Dawakin-tofa said the PDP in Kano has conducted its rallies peacefully.

“The peace accord, initiated by Kano Peace Committee and facilitated by the former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (RTD) with the United Nations Representative for West Africa Muhammad Ibn Chambers as a witness, was first broken by the APC-led government of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje when the government sponsored a syndicate of thieves and Political thugs to infiltrate two of PDP conducted in Kano Municipal and Dala Local Governments, confiscating mobile phones from innocent citizens, damaging vehicles and causing injuries.

“Records has clearly shown that, the APC rally is dominated by thugs carrying dangerous weapons who usually clash within themselves and so far, scores were feared dead and many injured in Bichi, Rano, Dawakin-Tofa and Doguwa.

“Our party, the PDP has written several times to the security agencies including the police but yet to no avail as the ruling party enjoys the protection of the state security apparatus.

Mr Dawakin-tofa called on the police and other security agencies to as a matter of urgency discharge their responsibility with utmost fairness and objectivity in ensuring that the culprits who burnt down the PDP gubernatorial candidate’s property are arrested.

APC Reacts

In his reaction, the spokesman of APC in Kano, Sidi Mustapha-Karaye, told PREMIUM TIMES that he has not received any information on the allegation.

Counter Accusation

In a separate statement, the Kano APC accused PDP supporters of attacking APC members and other residents of Kano metropolis during the PDP presidential rally held in the state capital on Sunday.

A statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Muhammad Garba, on Sunday stated that PDP members on Saturday night destroyed APC campaign materials and injured the party’s supporters including the son of the APC state chairman, Abdullahi Abbas.

The commissioner warned that government will not fold its arms and allow few disgruntled elements forment trouble.

Also, the Kano State Police Command said on Monday that it arrested 28 suspected political thugs during the PDP presidential rally in the state.