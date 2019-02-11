Ex-Kaduna PDP chairman arrested

Related News

A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Yaro Makama, has been arrested.

Mr Makama was arrested by security operatives in Kaduna on Monday.

A spokesperson for the PDP governorship campaign in Kaduna, Yakubu Lere, confirmed the arrest to PREMIUM TIMES.

“He was invited by the security agents and released before they (SSS) returned and took him away to Abuja around 2 p.m. this afternoon,” Mr Lere said.

“Nobody told us why he was arrested and Yaro Makama is one of our major stakeholders and a former party chairman in this state.”

No agency has admitted arresting Mr Makama and no reason has been given for his arrest.

Mr Makama’s arrest comes two days after Ben Bako, the Kaduna PDP campaign spokesperson, was arrested.

Mr Bako was arrested by the State Security Service, SSS, and taken to Abuja.

Although the SSS is yet to state the reason for Mr Bako’s arrest, he was caught on video inciting his party’s supporters to violently attack persons who oppose the party in Southern Kaduna.

The PDP on Sunday condemned Mr Bako’s arrest and demanded his release.

Details later…