Customs seize 40 vehicles loaded with prohibited goods

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ has seized goods with Duty Paid Value, (DPV) of N68.3 million in the first 41 days of the year.

The Comptroller in Charge of the zone, Mustafa Sarkin-Kebbi, told journalists in Kaduna on Monday, that the seizures were made between January 1 and February 10.

He listed the items to include 1,412 bags of parboiled rice, 40 vehicles, including those used to convey the seized goods, and 65 cartons of spaghetti.

Other seized items are 111 Jerry cans of vegetable oil, 46 bales of second hand clothes, 333 pieces of used tyres and other sundry items.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the FOU Zone ‘B’ oversees Kaduna/Katsina, Kano/Jigawa, Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara, Niger/Kwara/Kogi states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) commands.

The FOU comptroller promised to be proactive in the discharge of his duties and warned against all forms of smuggling, saying that the command has zero tolerance to smuggling in any form.

He called on all and sundry to desist from all acts of economic sabotage including evasion of duty payment on goods.

“We will not relent in impounding all of such smuggled goods and ensure those involved are brought to book accordingly.”

(NAN)