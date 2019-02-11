Nine dead in Kano road accident

Related News

Nine persons died while 15 others sustained injuries in a road accident at Takai Local Government Area of Kano State on Monday.

The accident occurred at about 9.30 a.m. on Monday at Dinyar madiga village.

The council’s information officer, Nasiru Faragai, told reporters the accident involved a Volkswagen Sharon bus with registration number, BUJ 389 AA-Jigawa and Toyota Sienna (YLA 389 PK-Adamawa).

He said the bus from Jos was heading to Kano on high speed. While trying to dodge a pothole, it crashed into the Toyota Sienna coming from Kano heading to Yola, Adamawa State, he added.

“The two vehicles had a head-on collision and the driver of the Toyota Sienna died on the spot with eight other passengers,” he said.

The injured persons were immediately taken to Takai General hospital for treatment, he added.

A witness told journalists that there is no Federal Road Safety Commission post in the area, hence the police took over rescue operations.

The police spokesman in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, said he was yet to be notified but promised to investigate.