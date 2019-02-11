Nine dead in Kano road accident

Scene of the crash
Car crash scene used to illustrate the story

Nine persons died while 15 others sustained injuries in a road accident at Takai Local Government Area of Kano State on Monday.

The accident occurred at about 9.30 a.m. on Monday at Dinyar madiga village.

The council’s information officer, Nasiru Faragai, told reporters the accident involved a Volkswagen Sharon bus with registration number, BUJ 389 AA-Jigawa and Toyota Sienna (YLA 389 PK-Adamawa).

He said the bus from Jos was heading to Kano on high speed. While trying to dodge a pothole, it crashed into the Toyota Sienna coming from Kano heading to Yola, Adamawa State, he added.

“The two vehicles had a head-on collision and the driver of the Toyota Sienna died on the spot with eight other passengers,” he said.

The injured persons were immediately taken to Takai General hospital for treatment, he added.

Okowa Campaign AD

A witness told journalists that there is no Federal Road Safety Commission post in the area, hence the police took over rescue operations.

The police spokesman in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, said he was yet to be notified but promised to investigate.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.