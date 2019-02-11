PDP presidential rally: Police arrest 28 suspected political thugs in Kano

Related News

The Kano State Police Command said on Monday that it arrested 28 suspected political thugs during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential rally in the state.

The new Commissioner of Police in the state, Wakili Muhammad who assumed office on Monday, made the disclosure while briefing journalists in Kano.

“On my assumption of duty, an ugly incident happened on Sunday, February 10 during PDP presidential rally.

“Some people put the law in their hands; property lost and some destroyed and there was total mayhem which cannot be tolerated.” he said.

He said that investigation was ongoing to ensure that whoever was responsible for the mayhem would face the law, adding that “no one is above the law.”

“Nobody should use the children of the poor for political thuggery while their children are not among those carrying weapons.”

“Enough is enough; a new sheriff is in town. “I assure the good citizens of Kano state that the Nigeria Police Force and its management do not belong to any party, we are neutral.”

Similarly, the police boss called on religious leaders, stakeholders, parents, brothers and sisters in the state to join hands in the war against drug abuse.

“Drugs are flourishing and booming in Kano; they sell drugs the way they sell groundnut elsewhere.

“We are going after these drug dealers because they are destroying our society, children, humanity; we should not allow that to flourish.”

Mr Muhammad promised that the command would ensure that the state is rid of drug menace, adding that drugs destroyed the family and turn children into morons.

He called on journalists, religious and community leaders to join hands with the police in the fight against drug abuse and other criminal activities.

Mr Muhammad urged the people to do by offering information and prayers to the police in order to make Kano great again and free it of drugs.

The police commissioner assured the people of the command’s commitment toward achieving successful and peaceful general elections.

He said, “We will do our job with fairness, justice and fear of God; our mission, vision is to fight against drugs and insecurity.”

(NAN)