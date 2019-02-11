Elections: Setback for Zamfara APC as judges withdraw

Zamfara map used to ill

Justices of the Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal on Monday disqualified themselves from hearing the case on the qualification of Zamfara All Progressives Congress (APC) to field candidates for the upcoming general election.

The judges made the decision reportedly after allegations emanated they were bribed.

A Zamfara High Court had recognised the primary elections held by the APC in the state and declared that INEC accept the party’s candidates for the elections.

On the same day the Zamafa court ruled, an Abuja court validated INEC’s decision to disqualify the APC from participating in elections in Zamfara.

Based on the contradictory rulings, INEC said it would stand by its decision to disqualify the ruling party. INEC disqualified the APC from governorship and parliamentary elections in Ekiti after the party failed to conduct its primaries within the stipulated time.

Unsatisfied with Zamfara high court decision, the appellant, Aminu Jaji, a governorship aspirant and serving lawmaker representing Kauran Namoda/ Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency approached the appeal court to set aside the judgement.

Okowa Campaign AD

The judge, Ahmad Belgore, ruled that based on circulated media allegations and issues raised by Muhammad Nuhu, counsel to a senator, Kabiru Marafa, the justices would not continue with the case.

Mr Belgore said in recognition of the magnitude of allegations and present situation in judiciary as well as the nation, the judges surrendered that the President of the Court of Appeal should constitute new panel to entertain the matter.

He told all parties to the case to await the constitution of a new panel that would consider the matter.

At the resumed hearing, counsel to the respondents told the court that some of his clients have accused the justices of receiving three million dollars to compromise the case.

Earlier, counsel to the appellant, Ishiyaku Dikko (SAN) had applied to withdraw the entire appeal, which was rejected by the court on the ground that he ought to wait until the slated date for substantive hearing.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.