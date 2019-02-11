Over 20,000 people displaced by attacks, disaster in Kaduna in 2018 — SEMA

Related News

No fewer than 20, 679 persons were displaced by various disasters in Kaduna State in 2018, the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has said.

SEMA said on Monday in a report on Relief and Disaster Management – 2018, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were displaced by gunmen attack, communal clashes, religious clashes, flood and fire disasters.

According to the report, many of the victims numbering 20,222 were displaced by flood, while 6,457 of the IDP’s were rendered homeless by gunmen attacks.

It said that 256 persons died while 150 persons were injured in the year under review.

It said that the gunmen attacks were responsible for 129 deaths and 92 deaths were from communal clashes.

The report noted that 11 persons were declared missing in the year under review from religious crisis and unknown gunmen attacks.

“Rainstorm and flood also affected 12,454 houses and several farmlands amounting to more than N4.6 billion loss.

“The rainstorm and flood affected 60 communities across 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

It said that 58 houses, 150 students capacity hostel and 10 hamlets were razed by fire outbreaks, while 150 houses and over 300 shops and stalls were burnt down during communal clashes.

The report said a two-storey building completely collapsed, while windstorm blew off roof tops of 205 houses.

(NAN)