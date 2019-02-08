Sokoto lawmaker kidnapped

Sokoto state on map
Sokoto state on map

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Friday said he was shocked and devastated over the abduction of a state lawmaker, Sani Yakubu by unknown persons.

Mr Yakubu, member representing Gudu Constituency in the State Assembly, was said to have been kidnapped along with one other person.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker was kidnapped early hours of Friday along Kware-Gudu road.

A statement signed by Tambuwal’s Director General on Media and Public Affairs, Abubakar Shekara, and made available to journalists on Friday expressed great shock over the sad incident.

Mr Tambuwal charged security agencies to rescue the captives and arrest the perpetrators.

“The act carried out last night on the lawmaker by unknown persons is reprehensible and another sad indication of the dire security situation faced by our state and country,” Mr Tambuwal said.

Okowa Campaign AD

NAN gathered that the kidnapped lawmaker was travelling to his home town Gudu from Sokoto metropolis when he was kidnapped.

The state police command is yet to comment on the incident.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.