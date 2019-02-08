Sokoto lawmaker kidnapped

Related News

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Friday said he was shocked and devastated over the abduction of a state lawmaker, Sani Yakubu by unknown persons.

Mr Yakubu, member representing Gudu Constituency in the State Assembly, was said to have been kidnapped along with one other person.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker was kidnapped early hours of Friday along Kware-Gudu road.

A statement signed by Tambuwal’s Director General on Media and Public Affairs, Abubakar Shekara, and made available to journalists on Friday expressed great shock over the sad incident.

Mr Tambuwal charged security agencies to rescue the captives and arrest the perpetrators.

“The act carried out last night on the lawmaker by unknown persons is reprehensible and another sad indication of the dire security situation faced by our state and country,” Mr Tambuwal said.

NAN gathered that the kidnapped lawmaker was travelling to his home town Gudu from Sokoto metropolis when he was kidnapped.

The state police command is yet to comment on the incident.

(NAN)