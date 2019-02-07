Fire razes 70 shops in Kano market

The Kano State Fire Service said a fire has destroyed 70 temporary shops at Yan’Katako Market in Rijayar Lemo area of Kano.

The spokesperson of the State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday.

He said 30 of the shops were completely razed down while 40 were slightly burnt.

“We received a distress call in the early hours of Thursday at about 03:45 a.m from one Bashir Suleiman that there was fire outbreak at the market.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicles to the scene of the incident at about 03:52 a.m to quench the fire so as not to affect other shops,“ he said.

He advised traders at the market and other residents to be more careful and desist from using instruments capable of triggering fire as a way of guarding against future occurrence.

Mr Mohammed also advised the people to keep fire buckets, blankets and extinguishers that would enable them to curtail any fire outbreak before calling on the fire service.

Mr Mohammed said the cause of the fire was being investigated. (NAN)

