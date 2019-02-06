Fire destroys 30 rooms in students’ hostel at Kano university

Related News

The Kano State Fire Service on Wednesday confirmed a fire outbreak that destroyed an upper section of a female hostel at the Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

Saidu Mohammed, the State Fire Service spokesperson, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that the incident which occurred on Tuesday night resulted from high voltage.

He said that a total of 30 rooms, 20 toilets and four kitchens were completely razed.

“We received a distress call at 09:52 p.m. from one Alhaji Sagiru that there was a fire outbreak in the university.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicles to the scene at 10:21 p.m. to quench the fire,’’ he said.

Mr Mohammed, however, said no life was lost to the fire, noting that students were still at home because of lecturers’ strike.

ASUU declared a nationwide indefinite strike on Sunday, November 5, 2019. Due to this, public universities in Nigeria have been shut down as lecturers continue to ask the government to meet their demands.

(NAN)