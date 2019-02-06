Zamfara police to arrest anyone caught with offensive weapons in political rallies

Related News

The Zamfara State police command, on Tuesday, said the command would no longer allow the use of offensive weapons during political rallies across the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, stated this in a press release sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

He said the command observed with utmost dismay that despite several sensitisation against the use of weapons during rallies by political parties, most of the politicians were seen with armed supporters during such campaigns.

“In view of the command’s determination and total commitment to ensuring violence-free conduct of 2019 general elections, any person or group of persons seen with any weapon during any campaign/rally of any political party, such person will be arrested instantly and he will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Therefore, the command calls on political parties and their aspirants to play the game in line with the rules of engagement so that the aspiration of conducting free, fair credible and acceptable 2019 general elections will be achieved.

“Furthermore, the commissioner of police assures members of the public especially politicians that, the police in the state will continue to remain neutral by providing equal security during any of their political activities before, during and after 2019 elections,” the statement said.