132, 091 PVCs still unclaimed in Sokoto — INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said no fewer than 132, 091 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were still uncollected in Sokoto State.

The INEC Spokesperson in the state, Muhammad Musa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Sokoto State that the PVCs were received in batches by the commission.

Mr Musa said appreciable progress was ensured as the commission had conducted ward level distribution of PVCs which was concluded on January 21.

He urged eligible voters to present themselves for the collection of PVCs, adding that the collection would not be through proxy.

“As at today, Tuesday, the commission has distributed 1,760, 906 PVCs across the state,” Musa said.

According to him, the commission is expected to engage no fewer than 15, 002 election adhoc staff based on configured breakdown of 3, 035 polling units and 954 voting points in the state.

Mr Musa explained that four ad hoc workers are required in each polling units while three ad hoc workers are needed at voting points.

The INEC spokesperson said training of election ad hoc workers is ongoing, noting that each of the volunteers from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that attended training would be captured for the exercise.

He added that proper arrangements were on to ensure successful conduct of the elections at all levels.

Meanwhile, Philip Enaberue, the Sokoto State Coordinator of the NYSC, said no fewer than 5, 500 corps members were trained preparatory to participating in the 2019 election duties in the state.

Mr Enaberue urged the corps members to ensure due diligence and transparency in their conducts.

He also enjoined other stakeholders in the election process to cooperate with corps members.

He advised them to be ready for election challenges, noting that INEC as a body had absolute responsibility in the conduct of all elections and the corps members should be seen to complement such effort diligently.

(NAN)