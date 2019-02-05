15 killed in fresh Zamfara attacks — Police

sars police
Armed Nigerian Police Officer

The Zamfara State Police Command on Tuesday said 15 persons were killed while six others were kidnapped in Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

The police said the bandits on Monday attacked Wonaka, Ajja, Mada, Ruwan Baure, Doka, Takoka and Tudun Maijatau, all under Gusau Local Government Area.

Also on Monday, the district head of Gwashi in Bukkuyum Local Government Area reported that armed bandits stormed Batauna village and killed 11 persons.

They also set several houses ablaze, he added. The police are yet to confirm this figure.

But the police explained that details of the attack in Bukkuyum were still sketchy due to the area’s inaccessibility and lack of GSM coverage.

The command spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, stated this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Okowa Campaign AD

He added that the six abducted women had regained their freedom.

He also said normalcy had been restored to the affected villages with the deployment of special forces and the military.

He said the attack was presumably a reprisal, in reaction to an earlier attack on some Fulani on January 1.

In the attack, he said seven Fulani and some cows were killed and set ablaze by an outlawed group- “Yansakai”.

“Units of PMF/CTU/Special Forces and Military were mobilised to complement the effort of security personnel already on the ground and also confirm the authenticity of the report from Bukkuyum,” he said. ”The entire axis and environs have been subjected to coordinate bush combing for possible arrest of the perpetrators.

“The command calls on members of the public to avoid taking laws into their hands but report all complaint and grievances to a constituted authority for legal redress.

“Discreet investigation into this act has already commenced, and all perpetrators will be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law,” Mr Shehu said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.