SDP executives, other members defect to APC

The entire Executive Council members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and an estimated 4,000 members of the party in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi have announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors, who were received by the Sectary to the State Government, Umare Babale, and APC state chairman, Bala Kangiwa, at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, said they were swayed by laudable programmes of the APC government at state and federal level.

Mr Babale welcomed the defectors, saying “it is a good sign of victory for APC in the state.”

He assured them that the party would not discriminate against them, but provide a level playing ground for them to realise their political goals.

The state chairman of APC, Alhaji Bala Kangiwa also assured the defectors that their interests would be protected.

Mr Kangiwa commended them for taking the decision to join the APC, saying they took the right decision and urged them to ensure a landslide victory for the APC in the general election.

The Shanga local government SDP chairman, Umaru Sawashi, and his secretary, Abdullahi Shanga, said they defected along with 4,000 SDP members in the area. He pledged to work for the victory of President Muhammad Buhari, Gov. Abubakar Bagudu and other APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

According to them, their defection was in appreciation of the laudable programmes of the Buhari administration especially in agriculture.

