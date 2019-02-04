NDLEA dislodges 35 drug joints, hotspots in Kano

Related News

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has dislodged 35 drug joints and hotspots in Kano State.

The state Commander of the agency, Ibrahim Abdul, said this on Monday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command in the last one month.

According to him, the success is recorded due to the efforts of its officers during their special operations to keep the state free from drug use as the 2019 general elections approach.

“During the period under review, 35 joints and hotspots were dislodged at the following areas: Plaza, Sanya Olu, Kabuga, Rimin Kebe and Danzaki village.

“Others are Sauna, Wurare, Aisami, Sabon Titi, Dorayi, Hauren Gadagi, Kwanar Dan-marke Motor park, Chalawa, Madobi, Ring Road, Farawa village, Mariri Motor park and Kofar Ruwa, among others,” he said.

Mr Abdul sais the operation would be sustained to ensure that those drug users did not continue to patronise the joints and the hotspots.

“However, during the raid operation, a 42-year-old suspect named Okechukwu Echefu was arrested with nine cartons of fake Coartem tablets, seven cartons of fake Augmenting tablets.

“Other exhibits found with the suspect included two cartons of Laclox tablets and two cartons containing brand package and label of the fake drugs.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs were imported and also investigation is ongoing which at the end the suspect will be transferred to relevant authority,” he said.

According to him, the command had arrested 176 suspects, out of which eight are female, during the period in review.

He added that a grand total of 736,165 kilograms of exhibits were intercepted by operatives of the command.

Mr Abdul explained that among the drugs intercepted, an exhibit similar to Cannabis called ‘Khat’, imported from South Africa was intercepted.

The commander added that 136 drug users were referred for brief intervention ‘counseling’, while five regular clients were counselled and rehabilitated.

“We were also able to secure the conviction of three suspects, and presently 81 cases are pending. From the statistics and considering the previous record, the supply chain has reduced significantly.

“This I believe was recorded as a result of the new approaches we adopted in combating the menace which has yielded a positive result,” Abdul said.

He commended the Kano Emirate Council and the state government for their relentless efforts towards reducing drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

He called on religious, traditional rulers and community leaders to redouble their efforts in supporting the command in carrying out its responsibilities.

“I also wish to call on property owners to desist from allowing their premises to be used for hoarding drugs or any form of such dealing, as the law has made a provision that will earn such an individual or corporate body a jail term conviction,’’ he warned. (NAN)