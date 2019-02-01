Girl drowns in Jigawa well

Related News

A nine-year-old girl, Hassana Aliyu of Kasarau Yamma quarters in Dutse, Jigawa State, lost her life on Thursday after falling into a well.

Ahmed Danyaro, the Director, Jigawa State Fire Directorate, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday that the incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m.

“Nobody can ascertain how the deceased fell into the well as we just received a distress call that she had fallen into the well in their home.

”We quickly sent our rescue team which rescued her unconscious and she was later confirmed dead at the hospital.”

He said that the deceased’s corpse had since been handed over to her parents for burial.

The director advised parents who have wells in their homes to raise their height and provide covers for them to protect their children and wards.

According to him, the agency will continue to sensitise the public on how best to use wells at homes. (NAN)