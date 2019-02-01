Sule Lamido’s son hails Buhari

Related News

Mustapha Lamido, the son of ex-governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, on Thursday, said his desire to contest for an elective position was motivated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mustapha is running for a senatorial seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He spoke with journalists shortly after a gubernatorial debate which took place at Ahmadu Bello Hall, Dutse.

He stated that the president strenthened his conviction to run when he (Buhari) signed the ‘Not To Young to Run bill into law.

He explained that without Mr Buhari’s action, he may not have desired to be a senator for Jigawa North-central.

He added that the president had given Nigerian youth a wonderful opportunity worthy of commendation.

He commended the federal lawmakers for supporting the bill.

He pledged to be a responsible representative of Jigawa North-central if elected into office.

“President Muhammad Buhari and Yakubu Gowon led this country perfectly at very tender ages. I see this as a motivating factor for me to be a responsible leader like them,” the younger Lamido said.

He also said he is confident of winning the senatorial seat due to the “poor representation of the serving APC senator, Sabo Nakudu.”

Mustapha, alongside Aminu Abubakar, Bartholomew Agoha and three companies are being tried on 43-count charges of money laundering and illegal diversion of public funds.

His father lost his bid to unseat Mr Buhari, when he lost the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party at the primaries.

He has since thrown his support behind the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.