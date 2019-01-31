Buhari’s Campaign: Kano traders shut shops amidst fears of violence

Related News

Some businesses in Kano were shut Thursday in anticipation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s arrival in the ancient city in continuation of the campaign for his re-election.

Some of the traders who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) said they needed to shut down for security reasons, while some said they closed their shops to enable them to attend the function.

Usman Bala, a shop owner at the famous Kwari textiles market, said many shops remained shut because the venue of the presidential rally was a stone-throw from the market.

“In order to safeguard our goods, many of us did not even go to the market, while some opened for a few hours in the morning, and then, shut down,” Mr Bala said.

Similarly, petty traders around Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital and Rimi Market also said they closed their shops due to closeness to the venue of the event.

However, Yahuza Aminu they had a tough time in the previous week when a political party held a rally at the same venue.

“Young men wielding weapons seized cell phones and money from traders. So, everyone is trying to avoid the re-occurrence of such incidence today,” Aminu said. (NAN)