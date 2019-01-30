INEC omits APC from governorship, state assembly elections in Zamfara

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has omitted candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the final list of candidates for governorship and State Assembly elections in Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement by the INEC national commissioner in charge of information and voter education, Festus Okoye, on Wednesday.

“The commission has decided to maintain its original position that the party in question did not conduct primaries.”

INEC had stopped the APC from presenting candidates in Zamfara for failing to meet the deadline to conduct primaries.

The party leadership however disagreed with this and promised to field candidates but INEC stood its grounds.

Following the decision, there were two conflicting judgments on whether APC conducted primaries within the stipulated time.

While a High Court in Zamfara state said APC conducted primaries, a Federal High Court in the FCT said the governing party failed to conduct primaries within the stipulated time.

INEC said it has decided to obey the FCT order and omit Zamfara APC from participating in the March 2 governorship and state assembly elections.

The commission said in line with Section 87 of the Electoral Act 20l0 (as amended), the APC is not eligible to field candidates for the National Assembly, Governorship and State Assembly elections in Zamfara State.

The final list of governorship and state assembly candidates will be released on Thursday by INEC.

On the whole, there are 1,066 candidates for the governorship elections, 14,583 for the state assembly elections and 806 for the FCT Area Council elections broken down into 105 chairmanship candidates and 701 councillorship candidates.

INEC also said it reviewed various aspects of its preparedness for the 20l9 general elections and is satisfied with the overall preparations for the elections.

The statement noted that a meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners will take place next week to further review the state of preparedness of each state.