Troops kill 21 bandits, capture 17 in Zamfara, Katsina

Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army

Troops of Operation Sharan Daji have neutralised 21 bandits, captured 17 and rescued 89 persons taken hostage by the bandits in Zamfara and Katsina States, the military has said.

Giving an update on the operation in a statement on Tuesday,

Clement Abiade, a major and Acting Force Information Officer, Operation Sharan Daji, said 55 of the freed captives were held captives in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara.

He said the successes were recorded between January 22 and 28.

Mr Abiade said they had been debriefed and reunited with their families, adding that most of them are from communities in Zamfara.

He also disclosed that two bandits’ informants, Musa Amadu and Auwalu Mutairu, were arrested at Danfumi village in Birnin Magaji and were currently assisting troops with intelligence.

“It is significant to inform the general public that 11 civilians and one vigilante were killed by bandits during the period in focus.

“It is also important to state that six persons were kidnapped at Asoula village in Tsafe Local Government Area and not in Birnin Magaji as reported by some media houses,” he said.

The information officer said during the period under review, one single barrel gun, two locally made pistols and 20 cartridges of double barrel bullets were recovered from the bandits.

He listed other recovered arms as 60 rounds of 7.62mm, special one AK-47 magazine containing 18 Rounds of 7.62mm special, two dane guns, four motorcycles and large quantity of Indian hemp and illicit drugs.

“The operation is designed to identify and destroy bandits’ camps/enclaves,’’ he said.

(NAN)

