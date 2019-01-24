One dead, seven injured in Kano auto crash

Accident Scene
Accident Scene used to illustrate the story

Kano State Fire Service says one person died while seven others sustained injuries when two vehicles had a head-on collision at Naibawa en’katako on the ever-busy Zaria road in Kano.

Saidu Mohammed, spokesman for the fire service told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that the accident occurred at about 8:52am on Thursday.

“We received a distress call from one Malam Ibrahim Mohammed at about 08:52am that there was an accident on Zaria Road.

“On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident at about 09:06am to rescue the victims,” Mr Mohammed said.

He said two vehicles, a bus, with registration number FKY 236 QA and a truck with registration number SI 820 FKK were found to have been involved in a head-on collision at the scene of the accident.

Mr Mohammed attributed the accident to speed limit violation which resulted to loss of control by the drivers.

He said the firemen took the victims to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where the doctor on duty confirmed one dead while the remaining seven victims who sustained varying degrees of injuries were receiving treatment.

He appealed to motorists to obey traffic regulations so as to stay alive and minimise accidents on the road.

(NAN)

