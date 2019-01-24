Election: Governor’s aide caught destroying opposition posters in Jigawa

Ahead of the arrival of the governor of Jigawa State, Mohammad Badaru, in Kazaure for a rally on Thursday, one of his aides has been accused of leading other persons in destroying campaign posters of opposition candidates in the town.

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Bashir Adamu, told journalists the special assistant to the governor on Inter-party Affairs, Bala Idi, led a gang to destroy opposition billboards and posters in Kazaure.

He also provided a photo showing Mr Idi destroying an opposition poster.

Governor Badaru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held rallies in Kazaure and Yankwashi local government areas to solicit support for his reelection.

Mr Adamu said he had reported the issues to the security agencies and presented photographs as evidence, some of which he has posted on the internet.

He alleged that members of the opposition parties were being attacked by thugs he believed were being sponsored by the ruling APC in the state.

Mr Adamu, a former member of the House of Representatives for Kazaure, Yankwashi, Roni and Gwiwa, commended the police commissioner for being neutral in attending to complaints brought before him.

The police spokesperson in the state, Audu Jinjiri, confirmed that the command received the complaints of the opposition politician.

“We assured them that the police will not relent in its duty to protect all Nigerians,” he said.

Mr Jinjiri said the police was investigating the complaint and called on politicians to report any wrongdoing to the security agencies and not to resort to violence.

