Woman sues ex-husband for taking children to Almajiri School

Jamila Abubakar, 33, on Thursday dragged her former husband, one Isah Aliyu, to a Sharia Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, for taking their two children to an ‘Almajiri’ school.

The complainant, a resident of Rido, told the court that Aliyu divorced her three weeks ago, took their children to his village at Kargi in Kaduna, and enrolled them in Almajiri school.

“I was the one who enrolled my children in both western and Islamic school in Kaduna and they have been doing well”, she said.

She therefore prayed the court to document the divorce made to her and compel the defendant to return the children back to town so that they could continue their education.

On his part, the defendant said he divorced his wife for refusing to relocate to his village with him, adding that he did not take his children to an Almajiri school.

He added that the children were well taken care of by his parents and his new wife in the village.

The Judge, Dahiru Lawal, after listening to both parties, ruled that the court had confirmed the divorce and ordered the defendant to bring the children to court in one week.

Mr Lawal adjourned the case till January 31.

