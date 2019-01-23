Poll: Gov. Ganduje, 28 governorship candidates sign peace accord in Kano

Related News

Twenty-nine governorship candidates in Kano State have signed Peace Accord to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the accord was signed under the auspices of Kano Election Peace Committee at the convocation arena of Bayero University Kano on Wednesday.

The co-chairmen of the committee, Namaza Nyimiri, a reverend, ‎and Ibrahim Umar described the accord as key in a democratic practice anywhere in the world.

They urged the candidates to play politics by the rules and abide by the code of conduct.

Earlier, the chairman of National Peace Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former head of state,‎ urged the parties to run issue based campaigns at both state and local government levels.

He also urged them to caution their supporters against violence or incitement ‎before, during or after the election.

Mr Abubakar also commended the efforts of the peace committee for organising the event.

He lauded the candidates and the party leadership for signing the accord.

Mr Abubakar urged them to abide by the rules and regulations ‎of the accord.

The representative of United Nations (UN), Mohammed Ibn Chambas ‎urged the candidates and their supporters to refrain from hate speech and violent campaigns.

He said the UN is in support of consolidation of Nigeria’s democracy through peaceful conduct of the poll.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, implored other candidates to work towards successful and peaceful conduct of the election.

Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, condemned spilling of blood in any form and ‎warned politicians against violence before, during and after the election.

Mr Ganduje of APC and Abba Kabir Yusuf of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were among the candidates who signed the accord.

Those who witnessed the event include, members of international community, Civil Societies Organisation (CSOs), traditional rulers, as well as members of academia among others.

(NAN)