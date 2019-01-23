APC campaign rally: Four die, six injured in Jigawa auto crash – Police

Pic 30. APC Presidential Candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari (L) with Kaduna State APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Gov Nasir El-Rufai during APC Presidential rally at Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna on Friday (18/1/18)
An APC campaign used to illustrate the story

The Police in Jigawa State on Wednesday said four persons, including two females, died in two different auto crashes involving the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign vehicles in Jahun and Guri Local Government Areas of the state.

The police spokesperson, Abdu Jinjir, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that one of the accidents occurred on January 21 at about 5:30 p.m., when a driver of a campaign vehicle, with registration number MMR 364 AA (Golf 3), lost control along Guri-Hadejia road and hit six children.

He explained that the vehicle was conveying party supporters to the venue of the rally organized to flag-off the re-election campaign of the governor in Guri.

The spokesperson added that three of the children, Maryam Adamu aged four, Habibu Yusif aged nine, and Aminu Abdullahi aged 10, died on the spot, while the remaining three were critically injured.

Mr Jinjiri said the driver of the vehicle was arrested by the police as investigation into the case was ongoing.

He further told NAN that the second accident occurred on January 22 at about 8:15 p.m., along Jahun to Kiyawa road, when the governor’s campaign team was returning Gumel.

Okowa Campaign AD

“On January 22 at about 2015hrs, there was a fatal accident along Jahun to Kiyawa road, involving a ford (Focus) vehicle driven by one Abubakar Ibrahim, aged 35.

“The vehicle, coming from Gumel and heading to Birninkudu, was conveying four female passengers.

“On reaching Yar Jigawa village, the driver suddenly sighted a camel crossing the highway and lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid hitting the camel.

“The vehicle somersaulted and, resulting in the passengers sustaining serious injuries.

“Policemen immediately visited scene and took the victims to hospital for treatment,” Mr Jinjiri said.

According to him, one Aisha Tahir, aged 40, of Birninkudu town died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

He added that the surviving victims, including the driver, were later referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Birninkudu, for medical attention.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.