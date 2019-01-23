2019: Buhari arrives Sokoto for campaign

Related News

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, has arrived Sokoto State to campaign as he seeks re-election for a second term in office.

Mr Buhari’s plane touched down at Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto at about 10:05 am.

He was received by the governor of the state, Aminu Tambuwal; former governor of the state, Aliyu Wamakko; a former governor of Zamfara State, Ahmed Yerima; the minister of state, trade and investment, who also doubles the minister of women affairs, Aisha Abubakar; and a host of top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

After airport pleasantries, Mr Buhari and his entourage drove to the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad.

Mr Buhari is also expected to address a rally at the Shehu Kangiwa stadium, Sokoto.

After the rally, the president will proceed to nearby Kebbi State for a similar function, after which he is expected to return to Abuja.