Election: Atiku campaigns in Jigawa, says Buhari not ‘real’ Fulani

Atiku campaigns in Jigawa
Atiku campaigns in Jigawa

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, at a campaign rally in Jigawa said President Muhammadu Buhari is not ”a full-fledged Fulani man because he cannot speak Fulfulde.”

Mr Abubakar, who described Mr Buhari as fake Fulani man, said ”a real Fulani man would not drag his followers into extreme poverty like what is happening under the APC administration”.

Mr Abubakar was in Jigawa to solicit for support from the electorate to unseat the incumbent next month.

He promised to execute three projects for Jigawa if elected president in next month’s presidential election.

He said the projects, ”as requested” by a former governor, Sule Lamido, include the dredging of Hadejia river valley; construction of Gaya-Jahun to Kafin Hausa road and the construction of Kwanar Dumawa to Babura road.

In his remarks, Mr Lamido urged Jigawa electorate to vote for Mr Abubakar, saying the 2019 election is ”between competence and incompetence, genuine civilian candidate (Atiku) and and‎ fake civilian candidate (Buhari).”

Also at the event, the national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against any attempt to rig the election.

He also urged the people of Jigawa to vote for the party’s candidate.

“The crowd is overwhelming at all the venues of our campaign and Jigawa State is not an exception. It is based on this that we are warning INEC against any attempt to manupulate this year’s election,” he said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.