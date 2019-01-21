Kaduna PDP appoints CAN official into campaign council

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party has named an official of the Christian Association of Nigeria, John Hayab, as a director in its Kaduna State campaign council for the forthcoming elections.

But Mr Hayab, the CAN spokesperson for the 19 northern states, said he has declined the offer.

Mr Hayab, who was recently elected chairman of CAN, Kaduna State, was appointed as a director in charge of religious matters (for Christians).

The spokesperson of PDP in Kaduna, Abraham Catoh, confirmed the appointment of Mr Hayab while speaking to PREMIUM TIMES over the telephone Saturday evening.

Mr Hayab also told this newspaper that it was true he was appointed as director in the campaign, but said he had to decline because a few days later, he was appointed as the chairman of CAN, Kaduna State chapter.

Questioned about the morality of a possible political appointment, Mr Hayap said he would not have broken the law were he to accept the appointment.

“Simply because an appointment was announced does not mean I have to accept it,” he said.

He said he believed the PDP appointed him in “good faith”.

“In any case, I will not be breaking any law if I had chosen to support anyone as a free citizen of this country,” he said.

“The registrar of JAMB to my knowledge is still the secretary general of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs,” he said referring to JAMB boss, Ishaq Oloyede.

“My only interest is the peace and development of Kaduna State,” he said.

Mr Hayab was also a special adviser to Kaduna government on Christian and Pilgrim Matters.

He is also a principal facilitator and coordinator in forums and workshops throughout Kaduna State for Global Peace Foundation of Nigeria.