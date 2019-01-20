Confusion in Jigawa PDP as Atiku’s wife endorses Sule Lamido’s son, ignores other candidates

Related News

A wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rukayya Abubakar, on Saturday left members of the party in confusion after she publicly endorsed a senatorial candidate but ignored the others despite the presence of their supporters at an event.

Mrs Abubakar was in Jigawa to solicit support for her husband and PDP candidates in the state.

At the event at Manpower Development Institute, Dutse, Mrs Abubakar told hundreds of party faithful, most of them women drawn from the 27 local government areas of the state, to support the party’s senatorial candidate for Jigawa North-central district, Mustapha Lamido.

Mr Lamido is a son of the immediate past governor of the state, Sule Lamido, who ran against Mr Abubakar for the PDP presidential ticket.

The situation caused murmurings as some women from other senatorial zones expressed worry over Mrs Abubakar’s failure to campaign for their candidates.

However, one of the women who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES blamed the organisers of the rally for the slip. “Mrs Atiku was not familiar with the occasion,” she said. “The organisers should have told her to endorse all the senatorial candidates in the state, not only Lamido’s son,

“Many of us who came from other senatorial zones are not happy with the development, because it signalled that PDP leaders in Jigawa have no concern for other candidates, this may not work well for the party,” she said.

At the event, Mrs Abubakar before delivering her speech urged support for her husband and the PDP governorship candidate in Jigawa, Aminu Ringim.

She also called on women to avoid using henna, a substance used to manicure fingers, in the election period. She said the card reader cannot read fingerprints covered with Henna, as a result of which many may not be allowed to vote.

Aminu Jahun, the chairman of the publicity committee for PDP campaign, said he knew about the coming of Mrs Abubakar on very short notice. He said what happened was the result of poor awareness but denied that it caused confusion among party supporters.