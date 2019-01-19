Gov. El Rufai loses brother

Related News

The elder brother of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Ali Rufai, a retired Air Vice Marshall, is dead.

Mr Rufai, who died in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja, was born on November 10, 1948 in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The death was announced via a statement by spokesperson to the Kaduna governor, Samuel Aruwan.

The statement said Mr El Rufai was commissioned as an officer in 1972, and retired in 2002 at the rank of Air Vice Marshall after a meritorious military career.

“He held different positions and commanded various formations while in service and attended several courses in Nigeria and abroad.

“He is survived by his wife, Hajiya Safiya Rufai, six children, brothers and sisters. His surviving siblings include Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and Alhaji Bashir Ahmad El-Rufai,” the statement said.

It also said funeral prayers will take place at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna by 4pm today, Saturday.