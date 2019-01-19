Gov. El Rufai loses brother

AVM El-Rufai
AVM El-Rufai

The elder brother of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Ali Rufai, a retired Air Vice Marshall, is dead.

Mr Rufai, who died in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja, was born on November 10, 1948 in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The death was announced via a statement by spokesperson to the Kaduna governor, Samuel Aruwan.

The statement said Mr El Rufai was commissioned as an officer in 1972, and retired in 2002 at the rank of Air Vice Marshall after a meritorious military career.

“He held different positions and commanded various formations while in service and attended several courses in Nigeria and abroad.

“He is survived by his wife, Hajiya Safiya Rufai, six children, brothers and sisters. His surviving siblings include Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and Alhaji Bashir Ahmad El-Rufai,” the statement said.

It also said funeral prayers will take place at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna by 4pm today, Saturday.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.