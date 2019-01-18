11,000 Corps members undergo INEC training in Kano

Related News

No fewer than 11,000 Corps members in Kano state are currently undergoing training organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Ladan Baba, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Friday in Kano.

He said the Corps members were expected to serve as ad-hoc staff in the state during the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, the training of the Corps members is part of preparations for a credible elections in the state in particular and the country at large.

He added that the exercise which was going on smoothly, commenced on Jan. 3 across the 44 local government areas of the state and would end on January 31.

Mr Baba attributed the success recorded in the training programme to the commitment of entire staff of NYSC and the cooperation given by the corps members.

“Their determination to serve their father land and to conduct a free and fair elections in the forthcoming general elections, the Corps members in Kano have so far exhibited sign of commitment.

“The training is being co-facilitated by both INEC and NYSC Local Government Inspectors which featured lectures on election duties and responsibilities of Corps members at the polls.

“The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kano, Araba Shehu-Riskuwa paid a working visit to me.

“He described the use of Corps members as tested and trusted instruments of past credible elections, and 2019 will not be an exception,’’ Mr Baba said.

The NYSC Coordinator commended INEC for reposing confidence in the scheme and for identifying Corps members as ready tools for national development.

