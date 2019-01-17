PDP has never won an election in Kaduna – El-Rufai

Related News

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has never fairly won a governorship election in the state since 1999.

PDP produced four governors in the state between 1999 and 2015 when Mr El-Rufai was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). ‘s

But in a Channels Television talk show, Sunrise Daily, on Thursday, the governor said the PDP has been stealing the people’s mandate in the state.

Asked if he was astounded by the large crowd at the PDP governorship rally on Tuesday in Kaduna, Mr El-Rufai simply replied: “I am not worried about the crowd, the PDP always rent a crowd. We are connected to the ordinary people.”

Mr El-Rufai had previously made a similar allegation when he said during the inauguration of his campaign committee in Kaduna in December that majority of the persons at the PDP presidential rally in Sokoto were hired from neighbouring Niger Republic.

“The PDP usually rents crowd and being in the Government House, I now know for sure checking back on the records that the PDP has never won the governorship elections in Kaduna State, they always stole it.

“We know where we are, we know where we are strong and where we are weak, we know what the issues are and we know what the messages should be. We are very scientific about it.”

The governor also said that his choice of a female running mate was out of competence. He disagreed that running a Muslim-Muslim ticket will make him lose votes in the majority Christian southern Kaduna axis.

“Even if I chose a pope as my running mate, 67 per cent of the people of Southern Kaduna have made-up their minds that they will not vote for me, the Christians in Southern Kaduna have made-up their minds that they will not vote for me.

“My current deputy governor is a Christian and I did not choose him because he is a Christian. But it never brought him any good, in fact, it brought him disrespect. No one respected him in Kaduna just because he is in what they call ‘Islamic fight’.

“I want to assure you that, one I want to win this election, so I’m not going to take a foolish decision. What is the point? I want to win the election, I want to win for my party and win Kaduna for President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.